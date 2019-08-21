Major Shropshire village development to get green light

Four applications for Bayston Hill will go before the final ever meeting of Shropshire Council’s central planning committee next week.

The applications, made by Shropshire Council, the Lichfield Diocesan Board of Finance and the 1st Bayston Hill Scout & Guides group, will be heard together as they are part of a major redevelopment scheme.

The first application, submitted by Shropshire Council, is for the demolition of Mary Webb Library in Lythwood Road and outline permission for up to three homes.

The second, by the Lichfield Diocese is for a two-storey four-bedroom detached vicarage next to Christ Church in Glebe Road.

The scout group has applied for a new scout and guide headquarters on the site of the current youth club in Lythwood Road.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council and the Lichfield Diocese have jointly applied for outline permission for 47 homes on the former Oakland Primary School site in Glebe Road.

It has also applied for full permission for a community hub at the site.

All four applications are recommended for approval.

Advertising

Toby Cowell, planning case officer, said: “A hybrid planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the former Oakland County Primary School site and adjacent Glebefield open grassed area.

Residential

“The application is made both in full and outline, with the full element comprising the erection of a community hub to the north of Christ Church adjacent to the Glebe Road streetscene, which would incorporate a public library, an office for Bayston Hill Parish Council, children’s play area and staff offices/facilities.

“The outline element of the proposals, with all matters reserved aside from access, incorporate the redevelopment of the primary school site, together with the southern and western portions of the Glebefield, for residential purposes.

Advertising

“The indicative site layout submitted as part of this application indicates that the site could be developed for 47 dwellings.

“All applications have been presented together to planning committee as each are, from a planning policy perspective, reliant upon the other for approval.”

He added: “The proposed development, namely the construction of a new community hub and the redevelopment of the remainder of the site for residential purposes, is considered to be acceptable in principle that would constitute a highly sustainable form of development and reuse of a partial brownfield site.

“With respect to the community hub, such development is considered to be acceptable from a design perspective that would have a positive impact upon the visual amenities of the streetscene.”

The meeting will be held at Shirehall on August 29.

From next month, the number of planning committees will drop from three to two, with the central planning committee being divided into the north and south committees.