Green light granted for new homes in Wellington

The owners of a private house on Haygate Road say the one-acre site has surplus garden space which the are not using.

The plans were originally for five houses, but a member of Wellington Town Council warned this could be overdevelopment.

Telford and Wrekin Council has granted outline permission, and the homeowners have until August 2022 to submit a full detailed proposal.

In a planning statement submitted to the borough’s planning department, agent Andy Williams from Shifnal-based Advance Land and Planning Ltd writes that his clients’ property was “until recently the last dwelling on the northern side of Haygate Road, and so formerly the western edge of Wellington in this location.”

He writes: “The application site, which measures approximately 0.35 hectares, forms part of a very large garden to the house, which is surplus to the applicants’ needs.”

But Mr Williams points out that planning permission for 289 homes north and west of his clients’ property was granted in March 2018, and building work is underway.

He says this development “extends the boundary of the urban area out quite significantly” and that his clients’ planned project “will provide an appropriate and acceptable transition between the existing very low density housing to the northeast and the higher-density layout of the new development”.

Wellington Town Council’s planning committee discussed the proposal in November.

Their statement, following that meeting, raised “no objection in principle” but noted that “Councillor [Dorothy] Roberts wished it to be recorded that, whilst having no objection in principle, she felt that the proposed development of five houses could constitute a potential overdevelopment”.

The plans have since been reduced by one, and outline permission was granted on Friday, August 16.