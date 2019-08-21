Appeal lodged against £4.8 million Shrewsbury homes scheme refusal

The plans were turned down by Shropshire Council’s central planning committee last October amid fears over increased traffic and suggestions that the development was not providing enough open space.

Now, papers going to the committee next week show the company has lodged an appeal against the decision.

The plans had been recommended for approval by officers, but councillors first deferred and then refused the development.

The plan was deferred by the committee in August last year over concerns from councillors about the impact on nearby roads.

Concerns

The engineering company had been asked to go away and come up with more information about the traffic impact on Mount Pleasant Road, and where it meets Ditherington Road, Heathgates island, and Boscobel Drive.

But councillors decided the information did not address concerns raised by members and 41 members of the public who had objected to the application.

Mark Walton, agent for Caterpillar, said at the time that the development would generate additional return which would allow Caterpillar to invest in the site.

The appeal will be heard in due course.