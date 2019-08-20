Shrewsbury parish residents urged to have say on housing needs

The Pontesbury Neighbourhood Plan group will be running a Right Home Right Place housing survey next month that has been developed by Shropshire Council to help identify housing needs on a parish level across the county.

Responses gathered from residents will help the group better understand the local need and enable them to develop policies in the Neighbourhood Plan to determine housing for the future.

It might be that some people have grown-up children living at home who would like to find their own place in Pontesbury or retirees looking to downsize to a smaller home - residents can now have their say.

The survey will be posted out from 23 September or it can be completed online at www.righthomerightplace.com

Results will be shared with the Pontesbury Parish Council and the Neighbourhood Plan group.