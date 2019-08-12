Appeal over 'crass’ sun room pending amid criticism

Cory Irvine-Wright was refused retrospective planning permission for a conservatory, described as a 'sun room', on the top of Chester House in Chester Street Shrewsbury in May.

The extension, which had been built without permission, was branded a "disgrace" and a "carbuncle" by councillors who chucked the application out at a committee meeting.

Following the refusal the council issued an enforcement notice which would require Mr Irvine-Wright to remove the glass sided conservatory.

That does not appear to be the end of the saga with the Planning Inspectorate – a national organisation which can overturn local planning decisions – now confirming it has received appeals the decisions.

The inspectorate said appeals had been lodged against both the refusal of planning permission and Shropshire Council's subsequent enforcement notice.

At the time retrospective planning permission was sought for the sunroom, Shrewsbury Civic Society registered its objections.

It said: "We can appreciate that for the building’s users the so called “sun-room” on the top would be a nice facility affording good views. However, it is not attractive from the many other local buildings and even from the street level of a number of surrounding roads."

Shrewsbury Town Council also called for the proposal to be refused.

It said: "The council objects to this planning application on the grounds that it is not in-keeping with the surrounding properties in the Conservation Area.

"Members feel that the proposals are out of proportion to the listed buildings in the vicinity, creating a dominant feature that would detract from the existing skyline. Members feel that the plans do not enhance one of the major gateways in the town centre."

Speaking at the committee where the application for the sunroom was rejected several members criticised the plans.

Councillor Kevin Pardy said: “This carbuncle, as Prince Charles could call it, has completely ruined the skyline.

“It is crass and with total disregard for the people of Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Pam Moseley added: “It is a jarring feature on the skyline and will ruin the view for many from many parts of the town.

“It has a negative impact on Chronicle House, a negative impact on the Albion and needs to be removed.”