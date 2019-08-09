Telford building featured on BBC's Britain's Empty Homes turned into 'monstrosity', say neighbours

The former metal warehouse in Mill Lane, Broseley, featured on Britain's Empty Homes, when owners Michael and Ros Donald told of their plans to restore it.

The couple have applied for planning permission to make a number of changes and a consultation period has just finished. But residents claim some of the work has already been done and should not have been allowed due to its size, and because it lies in Broseley Conservation Area. They say that they were not consulted before work began.

A heated Broseley Town Council meeting took place recently and seven people wrote to Shropshire Council to voice their objections to the application.

Jan Evans said: "It has gone from being a quaint old building to a monstrosity that is looking more and more like a hotel. This is not in keeping with the area."

She also questioned whether it had been built to the original plans and raised concerns at the building's proximity to the road edge.

The property in Broseley

"The building is an eyesore and there appears to be no end to the inordinate amount of time it is taking to complete," she added. "This is causing severe disruption to our neighbourhood."

Another neighbour, Beverly Evans, said: "The windows overlook my garden both front and back and evades my privacy. It has taken away light from my home

"The parking is a big issue as cars use the pavement and park on the junction. There are children living in the area and also disabled people who have to go onto the road.

"Its changed the look of this conservation area and changed this area's views. The building is over powering and not in keeping with the area."

Kathryn Thomas said: "We definitely did not receive anything to make us aware that an objection to the building was possible. Or that the building was even to be changed in such a dramatic way.

"We did think that the building was rather close to the road, now it's at full height, it is quite overwhelming. I don't begrudge anyone wanting to build their dream home. The bricks it's built from are attractive, but the scale is massive."

Shropshire Council's historic environment team has no objections

Michael Donald said: "A fairly angry meeting took place and there was a lot of stuff said. We've complied with the planning department."