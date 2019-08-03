School conversion plans put on hold

Opponents to the conversion of the former Nantmel Church in Wales School, were at the Powys County Council planning committee meeting on Thursday, ready to state their reasons, why the plans should be turned down.

But they were told by planning officer Sara Robinson, that discussion would be deferred.

Ms Robinson said: “We received information from a local community group and were requested that the decision be deferred.

“This is so that we can fully consider the information put before us and also have discussions with the agent.”

The committee voted in favour of deferral.

The applicant, Mrs L. Pearson had applied to convert the school into a home with alterations to include the access and associated works, which include four car parking spaces.

The plans show that several windows would be blocked up, with patio doors and changes to window design on the east side of the building – these were considered acceptable by Ms Robinson who had recommending approving he plans.

The building has been empty since the school closed in December 2016.

Advertising

A decision was taken by the Cabinet executive on June 23, 2016 to bring an end to the school’s 160-year history.

At the time 32 pupils went to school there, but 13 came from outside the Nantmel catchment area. The council said that Rhayader Church in Wales School could be used as an alternative and and that there were also primary schools in Crossgates and two in nearby Llandrindod Wells.

The planning report also states that that Nantmel Community Council has shown an interesting buying the school as a “community facility”.