Homes bid for horse grazing land in Telford

The application, on behalf of Homes England, is for 36 homes on just under eight acres of land off Pool Hill Road, in Dawley.

The plans attracted three objection letters, raising issues including loss of privacy and noise during construction, and two in support, but even those wanted “assurance” on the 36-home limit.

Telford & Wrekin Council planning committee voted unanimously to grant outline permission.

In a report for the eight-member panel, council planning officers wrote: “The nearest residential dwellings are located to the east, including five located off a small cul-de-sac off Doseley Road South and 10 off Pool Hill Road.

“The site also adjoins Hartfield House, a large Victorian guest house. The application seeks outline permission for up to 36 dwellings. All other matters are reserved for later consideration. The application has been made by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of the authority and Homes England, as joint landowners.

“Three objections have been received from members of the public,” the report adds.

“Key points have been summarised as follows: Loss of light; loss of privacy; highway safety, and insufficient existing roads; loss of habitat and green corridors for wildlife; and concerns over noise and disruption during the construction period.

“Two comments have been received in support of the development. However, both seek assurance that no more than the 36 units are proposed.”

The report added that a quarter of the homes eventually built will be designated affordable housing, and the council’s education department are requesting a contribution of just over £150,000 for local schools.