Famous names on Telford rental homes

Wise Living has completed a rent scheme called 'Principle Point' bringing 41 new homes to the community of Wellington.

The homes are two to five bedroom and have been named after local heroes, historical figures and pioneers such as Benjamin Disraeli and Ellesmere-born Eglantyne Jebb, who founded Save the Children.

The company is already developing several built-to-rent (BTR) schemes, and is set to deliver more than 5,000 BTR family homes nationwide over the next five years.

The developers say the homes are fully equipped with the latest energy efficient appliances.

Anne Malone, head of lettings at Wise Living said: “We are really excited about bringing high-quality rental homes to Telford which our tenants can call home. This offering is one of the first of many of our developments which we plan to deliver across the UK over the next five years, where we will not only be building homes but building local communities too.”

Rents at Principle Point start from £640 a month. For more information visit wiselivinghomes.co.uk

Report by Anisah Vasta