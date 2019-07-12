Builder wants to demolish homes - for road to Shifnal housing development

The proposals are for the demolition of number eight and number 10, Admirals Way, to create vehicular access to safeguarded land between Meadow Drive and the M54.

But despite the application submitted by Lichfield-based housing company Elford Homes, the land has not yet been allocated for development.

A description of the proposal submitted with the application, states: "Proposed demolition of eight and 10 Admirals Way for future re-development to serve possible future residential development of up to 100 dwellings."

The application has so far received more than 31 objections, with key points relating to current traffic levels already being high and the premature submission before development has been confirmed.

Shifnal North councillor Kevin Turley said any future plans for safeguarded land should be outlined along with the proposals.

"It is land that has been looked at by developers and land owners for some time," he said.

"I don't like the idea of a planning application to gain access to a site without knowing what's going on there – it's going along an already busy road.

"What I would have preferred to see, is to have it as part of a master plan, on its own it could be an access point to anything."

Campaign group Shifnal Matters outlined its reasons for objection, stating: "The site which this road is deemed necessary to access has not been allocated for development at this stage. To provide a road accessing land which is only safeguarded is premature, given the agricultural land already has an access off Meadow Drive.

"Given Shropshire Council is concerned about the provision of housing, losing two houses from local housing stock is unacceptable given the already existing access off Meadow Drive.

"The Admirals Farm estate already has a large volume of traffic, without adding an access to a supposed new housing estate in the middle of it and when an access already exists that would have minimal impact on existing residential properties.

"The access is located on a tight bend on the main estate road through Admirals Farm, and may therefore have implications for highways safety."

Shropshire Council said it does not comment on individual applications before they have been determined.

Gareth Proffitt, Shropshire Council senior communication officer, added: "This application will be considered on its merits, taking into account the appropriate local and national planning policies, comments raised as part of the statutory consultation and other material considerations.

"The consultation ends on July 24 and people can submit comments via our online planning register."

Elford Homes refused to comment.