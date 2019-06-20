Objections over house plans next to former Ironbridge pub

Plans have been lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council asking permission to build the house on land adjacent to the Crown Inn in Hodge Bower.

The land was previously allocated to the pub to serve as parking.

A report, submitted with the application, states it will be an opportunity to develop unkempt land and enhance the area 'with the inclusion of high-quality design'.

But the planning application has received a number of objections online.

Nicola Lowery, former councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, said a similar application had been refused in 2015.

She said: "This proposal would substantially harm the setting of the Grade II listed building, conservation area and wider setting of the World Heritage Site given amount of development that is already present on this site."

She said the site proposed for this property was within the previous application designated as open green space to complement the 'already overdeveloped site' to the rear of the former Crown Inn.

Privacy, loss of light and overshadowing were also issues, she added.

Advertising

Mark Bigwood, of Hodge Bower, also objected to the plans saying parking was already difficult.

'Squeezed'

Maureen Bragg, of Church Road, Coalbrookdale, said it was a 'totally unsuitable site' for such plans.

She said: "It would have a detrimental impact upon the setting of the World Heritage Site, the character and appearance of the conservation area and setting of The Crown Inn, where the historic character and appearance of Hodge Bower is based around plots with open areas around them."

Advertising

Jez Edwards, of Hodge Bower, said: "I strongly object to yet another property that is being literally 'squeezed in' for pure profit and no consideration for safety of now overcrowding parking."

Gillian Mason, of Hodge Bower, said the road is becoming a 'highly dangerous' place to drive and walk through.

Christine Brown, of Crown View, Ironbridge, added: "We have first hand experience of the issues that already exist with driving out onto Hodge Bower; the increased traffic and impact on parking.

"We have had and seen a number of near misses and agree with an earlier comment that this is an 'accident waiting to happen'.

"This proposal has significant, unacceptable road safety implications."

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by Telford & Wrekin Council in the upcoming months.