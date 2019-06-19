Permission grated for 17 new homes in Shropshire village

Shropshire Homes will build the houses in Hanwood after getting the green light this week.

The firm already had permission for 13 homes, but applied for a further four and the repositioning of the original 13.

In its application, the company said the site was near existing development.

It said: “Hanwood is located approximately three miles south west of Shrewsbury, along the A488, west of Shrewsbury and east of Pontesbury.

“Hanwood is a key settlement that provides a good range of services including a bowls club, garage, post office, church, pub, primary school and a local shop.

“The site is closely related to the built-up area of the settlement, particularly to the south and east.

Standards

“The site is currently used for agricultural purposes.”

Advertising

It added: “The access arrangements have been designed to meet all necessary standards and have been agreed with the council highways department.

“Open space is being provided on the southern side of the site and will separate the two phases of development at this site.

“The area of proposed public open space is in accordance with the council’s requirements for new residential developments, and is indicated on a plan which forms part of this application.

“The proposed scheme has been designed following parish council consultation and provides an appropriate response to the site and its surrounding area in terms of appearance and scale, is in accordance with policy and should therefore be approved.”

Granting permission, Ian Kilby, Shropshire Council’s development manager, said he wanted at least one electric vehicle charge point on the estate.