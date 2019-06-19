Homes plan for former military site near Market Drayton

Warrant Road Development Ltd have lodged plans to turn the former Ministry of Defence training base in Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, into a housing estate.

The plans will be decided on by Shropshire Council in the coming months.

The developers already have outline permission for the site, but this is a detailed proposal for what is planned.

In its application, agents Knights Ltd, said: “The applicant is a developer that has recently acquired the site and is looking to deliver a high quality, executive standard of accommodation, along with the provision of some affordable housing.

“The site is located in Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, a loose-knit settlement that extends from Tern Hill and the A41 in the north to Stoke-on-Tern and Wistanswick in the south and southeast respectively.

Two storeys

“In the vicinity of the site there are other former MoD sites, many of which are now used for commercial storage and distribution purposes and Tern Hill airfield and barracks are just to the north.”

“There are a few residential properties close to the site, notably a small ribbon of dwellings known as ‘Mayfields’ to the south; a bungalow known as ‘Kempal’ opposite to the east of the site and Springhill Farm to the north-east, all off Warrant Road.”

It adds: “All of the proposed dwellings would be two storeys in height which is commensurate with the overall height of dwellings in the surrounding area.

“Each of the proposed dwellings would be constructed in brick with a slightly contemporary appearance.

“Three house types for the detached dwellings are proposed, and there would be a terraced house type for the proposed affordable housing.

“The proposed dwellings would have anthracite colour window frames, heritage blend red bricks and dark grey roof tiles.”