Homes to go-ahead despite parking fears

Shingler Homes has been given planning permission to build 34 homes in Whittington, on land near to the primary school.

It comes despite concerns raised by residents over a lack of parking spaces in the village and the Lichfield Diocesan Board of Finance, which owns nearby land.

But Shropshire Council planning bosses have granted permission for the scheme after highways bosses said they were satisfied with the development.

A Section 106 agreement signed between the council and the developers also confirms there will be at least three affordable homes on the site, which lies off the B5009.

Residents had previously said they were concerned by the proposed car parking provision, but the developers said: “Concerns were raised by the parish council and residents that the position of the car park and its associated hedge enclosure could block visibility between the A495 and B5009.

“Five parking spaces have been removed and the enclosure hedgerow has been relocated to ensure full visibility at the junction is retained in accordance with the parish council request.”

And Mark Wooton, of Shropshire Council’s highways, said he was happy for the development to go ahead as long as a car parking area was constructed on the site within six months and that the access was developed as per the application.

Parking

Advertising

He said: “This is to avoid congestion in the surrounding area and to protect the amenities of the area.

“As part of the application a parking area is shown at its northern end, in order to assist the parking issues associated with the school site. This is a welcome feature of the scheme.

“Overall the highway authority are supportive of the development proposal.”

Previously, Niall Blackie, of FBC Manby Bowdler, on behalf of the Lichfield Diocesan Board of Finance, said the scheme was a “contrived and piecemeal” approach to a scheme which had outline planning permission for up to 50 homes.

Advertising

He said: “The application gives no assurance as to the remainder of the development being brought forward. The other landowners do not have any agreement with the applicants.”

Mr Blackie noted outline planning permission included pedestrian links, open space and a school drop-off zone, as the site is adjacent to the primary school.

He added: “It is fundamentally worrying that the applicant has paid no attention at all to these requirements.”

But Shropshire Council planners approved the scheme.