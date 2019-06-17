Homes plan raises road safety fears

A reduced 30mph speed limit and a new footpath along the A456 have been suggested to alleviate road safety fears along the A456 at Burford, near Tenbury Wells.

The ideas have been put forward by members of Burford Parish Council after Harper Group Construction revealed plans to build 22 affordable homes and 11 shared ownerships units on land to the north of the A456.

Councillors said they appreciated the need for affordable homes in the area, but said that road safety was already a "significant concern" in the parish.

If approved, the homes would lie on a site surrounded by factories and a business park to the north and west, and the Aspire Centre and Tenbury Veterinary Services to the east.

In a statement, Burford Parish Council said: "Councillors acknowledge the need for local affordable housing but would like planners to consider some road safety aspects of the proposed development – especially as road safety is already a significant concern within the parish.

"The main road from which the development would be accessed is currently a 40mph limit. If the application were to be approved then it would be prudent to move the speed restriction back so that the exit of the development would be on to a 30mph road.

"Councillors would also request that planners consider a condition of the application – that being to ensure a footpath on the same side of the road as the development. Without this residents would have to cross the road to be able to walk safely into Tenbury Wells town centre."

A design and access statement submitted by Quattro Design Architects also states that two badger setts had been discovered near the site and were being given necessary space, and that the homes would be built a suitable distance from properties on the site's western boundary.

Public open space will also be provided as part of the development, which would be built on behalf of the Sanctuary Group.

Public consultation on the plans will run until June 24, and Shropshire Council hopes to make a final decision by early September.