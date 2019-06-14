Concern about sale of rental housing stock in Shropshire

The South Shropshire Local Joint Committee says it is sending a strong letter to the Housing Association about its strategy in rural Shropshire.

Clun councillor Nigel Hartin said the area was desperately short of affordable housing.

The Housing Assocation says it is completely committed to rural Shropshire.

Members of the local joint committee have criticised plans for the sale of a two bedroom bungalow in Weston Road, Bucknell and the future of four properties at Amblecote near Anchor over which the local parish council has been in talks with the housing association to try to prevent them being auctioned.

Councillor Hartin said: "A number of local people have expressed interest in this small bungalow in Bucknell which recently became vacant due to the death of its elderly resident, however it now appears this will be another desperately needed small rural property which will be removed from South Shropshire Housing Stock.

"We are desperately short of affordable housing for young families in rural areas. We need many more such properties not less."