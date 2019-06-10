Extra homes at Shrewsbury's Copthorne Barracks site approved

Shropshire Council’s Central Planning Committee voted unanimously to give permission to Bellway Homes for the extra homes, along with permission for reserved matters relating to the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of the historic site.

The whole site already has detailed approval for 216 dwellings and this application only relates to the northern part of the site to allow for a change in the house types and minor alterations to the layout to include eight additional dwellings – to 224 in total across the whole site.

Councillor Tony Parsons said: “The fact there is no change to the infrastructure in terms of roads and open spaces means I have no problem.

“In fact am quite pleased to see they are going up by eight homes by making the planned homes slightly smaller.

“I am also really pleased to see the number of affordable homes is rising from 43 to 45 so I propose we back this scheme.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the alterations.

Jane Raymond, planning case officer, said: “This proposal does not change the road layout or the open space provision but changes the house types and house and plot sizes to provide 150 dwellings instead of 142 dwellings on the northern part of the site.

“A total of 74 dwellings on the southern part of the site will remain as originally approved.

Advertising

“The total increase in house numbers from 216 to 224 also results in an increase in the provision of affordable homes to 45 instead of the 43 previously approved which is a slight over provision.”

Garrison

The barracks were built between 1877 and 1881 and initially included a hospital, married quarters, stabling and stores.

Military veterans ran a campaign to save the site, concerned that the heritage value of the former garrison HQ of the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry would be lost if they were torn down.

Advertising

And, although parts of the site will be lost, Bellway will pay more than £1 million as part of the planning agreement.

Diggers moved on to the site in January ahead of the major redevelopment of the site.

Ms Raymond added: “The principle of development has been established by the outline permission.

“It is considered that the proposed minor amendments to the proposed scale, layout and appearance of the houses on the individual plots on this part of the site and the associated landscaping is acceptable and would not adversely impact on the character and appearance of the locality or residential amenity.

“The character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of the listed Cadogan House would also not be adversely affected.”

“Sufficient open space and landscaped areas will continue to be provided in accordance with the outline permission and earlier reserved matters approval for the whole site, in addition to satisfactory ecological enhancement and appropriate measures for the protection of the significant trees to be retained.”