Positive reaction to Ironbridge Power Station plans

People were given the chance to look at the latest proposals during a public consultation at the site on Wednesday.

The Harworth Group, which bought the former power station site last year, has outlined plans to create about 1,000 homes, space for businesses and leisure facilities, a school, village centre and park and ride scheme.

Buildwas Parish Councillor Lorraine Pratt, who turned up to view the plans, said: “The communication between Harworth and local people has been good.

The former power station

“The only concern coming up is the traffic but I know there’s meetings going ahead to try and give some answers to that.

“They seem to have taken on board what people have said. That is reflected in the masterplan.”

Sue Perks, of Leegomery, added: “We have a holiday let in Ironbridge.

A second public consultation event was held concerning plans for the Ironbridge Power Station site

“We were concerned about the traffic. In the summer it’s already busy. I also worry that flooding might be an issue.”

She praised the plans for including a new passenger railway service for Ironbridge, which the company says is at the heart of the proposals.

The 54-year-old added: “We like they are going to do the railway and there is a park and ride.

“They are going to bring more people into Ironbridge.”

Norma Wingfield, 59, of Benthall, near Ironbridge, added: “The development of this site is going to put a new town in this area with the scale of building.

“There’s a natural concern about how that will affect the local environment, socially, economically and everything else.

“I think the railway line has brilliant potential for commuters and to bring more visitors to the Gorge area.”

John Pickersgill, of Madeley, said the plans looked “impressive”.

He said: “It all seems to be phased nicely.

“It’s a lovely spot. It will be great if the bridge is strengthened and there is a railway line.”

Lorraine Murray, 61, of Lightmoor, said she wanted the development to be environmentally friendly.

She said: “It’s a massive development.

“Assuming it goes ahead, I would like to see it built as an environmentally friendly carbon neutral development.

“There needs to be electric charging points for cars.

“They could also set up a solar farm, to not do that is a missed opportunity.”

People look at the latest plans

Nicola Lowery, a former councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, welcomed the latest designs for the scheme.

She said: “I’m delighted they have incorporated the rail into the design. Our local community really wanted to see it. I’m pleased they have kept the housing levels to what they said they would initially.”

She said she would also be pleased to see the development provide space for start-up businesses.

She added: “It looks like it’s been positively received and will provide a great gateway into the area.”

Preparation work for the demolition of Ironbridge Power Station has now started and will take 27 months to complete.

Two proposals for the site were unveiled during a public consultation event last October but the company has narrowed this down to one, taking into consideration the feedback it received.

The Harworth Group intends to consider feedback from its latest consultation event before submitting a planning application in the autumn.

If given the go-ahead, work would take place in phases, with sand and gravel extraction from the quarry starting in 2020 and work on the first homes starting from 2021.

Iain Thomson, spokesman for the Harworth Group, said the firm was “hugely excited” about the scheme.

For further details on the scheme visit ironbridgeregeneration.co.uk