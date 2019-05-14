Architect relieved that plans to transform Shrewsbury's Stew are finally approved

Shropshire Council's central planning committee approved proposals to restore and redevelop the Stew in Frankwell earlier this week, in a decision that brings a long-running saga over the building's future to a conclusion.

Carl Huntley, director of Shrewsbury’s Base Architecture, which is responsible for the design approved by the committee, said the plans would breathe new life into the building.

The proposals, which had been put forward by the building's owners, Gareth and Samantha Leese through Gallery Design and Developments will create a mixed-use development that will include a ground floor spa, coffee shop, office space and garages, with seven residential apartments.

It is estimated that the design will retain 75 per cent of the existing fabric of the building and will include an additional floor and extension to the eastern facade.

The Stew in Frankwell

Mr Huntley said: “We are obviously delighted and relieved that The Stew can now be brought back into use. It has taken two years to develop a solution, which is both architecturally bold and yet sympathetic to the conversation area.

“We are passionate about Shrewsbury and its heritage and believe that this enhancement of The Stew will finally breathe life back into the quayside of Frankwell. The extension to The Stew will be contemporary and clearly identify new against old in a unique architectural composition."

Mr Huntley also paid tribute to the work of his colleagues in getting the project over the line.

He said: "I must thank the team at Base for the time and consideration that has been poured into the design of this proposal and for the support from the public that we have received. We are grateful that our client has trusted in our design work from the start of the process, which has greatly assisted us in delivering this planning approval.

“We are now looking forward to seeing the proposal delivered in the near future."