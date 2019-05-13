'Carbuncle': Shrewsbury rooftop conservatory may have to be demolished as permission refused

Cory Irvine-Wright had already built the conservatory at Chester House,in Chester Street, Shrewsbury.

But members of Shropshire Council’s Central Planning Committee refused to grant it retrospective planning permission, saying it “ruined” the view from several parts of the town.

It could now have to be removed after members also said it has a negative impact on the nearby Chronicle House and Albion Vaults pub.

Councillor Kevin Pardy said: “This carbuncle, as Prince Charles could call it, has completely ruined the skyline.

“It is crass and with total disregard for the people of Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Pam Moseley added: “It is a jarring feature on the skyline and will ruin the view for many from many parts of the town.

“It has a negative impact on Chronicle House, a negative impact on the Albion and needs to be removed.”

Councillor Nick Hignett said he was left “shocked” that the applicant had built the extension without seeking prior planning permission.

“It is a significant carbuncle and a disgrace. It ruins several different views,” he said.

“That the applicant went ahead and built this without planning permission shows complete disregard for the people of Shrewsbury.”

The plans had been recommended for refusal by Shropshire Council’s planning case officer Jane Raymond.