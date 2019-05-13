Apartments go-ahead for land at Shrewsbury's former Dana Prison

The plans were given the green light by members of Shropshire Council’s Central Planning Committee on Thursday.

Shrewsbury-based Morris & Co submitted the plans for and members gave it unanimous backing, saying it looked an impressive scheme.

Councillor Tony Parsons said: “When we went on a site visit I was pleasantly surprised. It fits into the landscape and looks good.

“Some changes have been made and it looks clear that it is a good scheme to me.”

Councillor Pam Moseley added: “I think it is a good scheme, welcomed by people in the town.

“Being at the location it is, I think if it was a bad scheme it would have been brought to our attention and I am happy to support it.”

The scheme will see the former prison visitors’ reception demolished and the apartment block built, accompanied by car parking, cycle parking space and access.

Demolition

Advertising

Jane Raymond, planning case officer, told the committee: “This application relates to the erection of a part three-storey and part-four storey building to provide nine apartments following demolition of existing prison reception building.

“It also includes the formation of associated car parking, cycle parking and shared storage space, a landscaping scheme and revised vehicle and pedestrian access.

“The application site is the former prison visitor car park and former single-storey prison reception building, and an area to the rear that slopes down to the river.

“The site is located within Shrewsbury Conservation Area, adjacent to the listed Grade II former prison (with separately listed gatehouse and perimeter wall), and in close proximity to the castle, a scheduled ancient monument, and other surrounding designated heritage assets.”

She added: “Residential development of this site is acceptable in principle and accords with policy that identifies Shrewsbury as the primary focus for housing development for Shropshire.”