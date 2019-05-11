Go-ahead for former Post Office to be converted into four-bedroom house

The Old Post Office, in Chetton, near Bridgnorth, will now become a one-and-a-half storey home after Shropshire Council’s South Planning Committee granted it permission at a meeting on Wednesday.

Applicant Graham Moore said he was delighted with the decision.

He said: “We have worked for two years on these plans to create a dream home in a beautiful location.

“We have worked hard with council planning officers and carried out all surveys and reports needed and we now look forward to moving forward after two years.”

The development was first considered by the South Planning Committee on February 12, where it was resolved that the application be deferred to enable the applicant to give further consideration to the design, materials and fenestration of the proposal.

And committee members were satisfied that the changes had been made, including a lighter shade of brick.

Councillor Robert Tindall said: “I think it is a much better design now and I think it will work.”

Planning officer Tim Rogers told the meeting: “Principally, the design of the dwelling has been amended to provide a more traditional visual appearance.

“The proposed palette of external materials has been reduced with facing brickwork to the external walls, a slate roof, and casement-style timber windows with stone cills.

“A brick chimney has replaced the previously proposed flue. The development remains the same in terms of its scale and siting.

“The Old Post Office is a detached bungalow accessed down Chetton Lane, which serves Chetton from the B4364 road linking Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

“This lane is mostly single width, is not lit, and does not have a pavement. The site lies within the main core of Chetton, with the adjacent roadside sweeping around it.

“St Giles Church, a Grade II* listed building, and its respective churchyard abut the site to the south.”

The committee approved the plan unanimously.