Homes plan refused at former Ludlow bus depot

Shropshire Council's planning department has thrown out Clutton Homes' application for 18 houses on the Whittle bus depot on Fishmore Road.

They describe the proposed housing as 'bland' and 'cramped', and noted that there was no provision for public open space.

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow north, said the site was proving difficult to develop.

"It is difficult to see a future for this site. It is an eyesore and a waste of precious urban brownfield land. But it is proving difficult to develop."

He added: "It needs an innovative design to deal with the site constraints and provide an attractive housing scheme that people would want to live in."