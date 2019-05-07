Apartments plan for land at Shrewsbury's former Dana Prison

Shrewsbury-based Morris & Co wants to build the apartments on the former reception and car park area of the site near the town centre.

The plans have been recommended for approval and will go before Shropshire Council’s Central Planning Committee on Thursday.

The plan would see the former prison reception demolished and the apartment block built, accompanied by car parking, cycle parking space and access.

Planning case officer Jane Raymond said: “This application relates to the erection of a part three-storey and part-four storey building to provide nine apartments following demolition of existing prison reception building.

“It also includes the formation of associated car parking, cycle parking and shared storage space, a landscaping scheme and revised vehicle and pedestrian access.

“The application site is the former prison visitor car park and former single-storey prison reception building, and an area to the rear that slopes down to the river.

“The site is located within Shrewsbury Conservation Area, adjacent to the listed Grade II former prison (with separately listed gatehouse and perimeter wall), and in close proximity to the castle, a scheduled ancient monument, and other surrounding designated heritage assets.”

Ms Raymond said Shrewsbury Town Council was not against the scheme but wanted to see a more sympathetic design.

Recommending the plans are approved, she said: “Residential development of this site is acceptable in principle and accords with policy that identifies Shrewsbury as the primary focus for housing development for Shropshire.

“The site is within easy walking distance of the town centre and both the train and bus station, and the proposed development will make efficient use of this brownfield site providing nine apartments in a sustainable location and helping to boost housing supply.

“It is considered that the removal of the existing single-storey visitor building (that currently makes a negative contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area) and its replacement with the proposed building will have no significant adverse impact on the views of the nearby heritage assets and thereby have no significant harm to their setting or diminish the significance of these heritage assets.”

Meanwhile, Historic England said it had concerns over heritage grounds, but not strongly enough to form an official objection.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on Thursday at Shirehall.