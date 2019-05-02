Transformation of Shrewsbury's Stew building set to get green light

The plans for the building, in Frankwell, are set to be decided upon by Shropshire Council’s North Planning Committee next week.

And officers have recommended councillors back the plans after Historic England dropped its opposition to the scheme.

Owner Gareth Leese said he wants to transform the building, which lies close to Theatre Severn. He has been working on plans for more than 10 years.

Shropshire Council planning case officer Mandy Starr said: “The Stew lies adjacent to the River Severn at Frankwell Quay side of Shrewsbury within Flood Zone 3.

“The building is unlisted but is nevertheless considered to be a non-designated heritage asset and it sits in the Frankwell Quay part of the Shrewsbury Town Conservation Area fronting onto the river.

“It is considered that the proposed refurbishment of the Stew along with the side extension facing onto the Guildhall and the conversion of the building is acceptable in principle in this sustainable location in the edge of Shrewsbury town centre.”

Battle

“The scheme as now proposed would not result in harm to significance of the heritage assets of this building in the wider Conservation Area and would provide the optimum viable use for the building; as well as delivering significance public benefits to make this a sustainable development. In addition, the proposal would enhance the character and appearance of this part of the Shrewsbury Conservation Area in that it would allow for the refurbishment of the former merchant’s house and 19th century warehouse whilst providing a contemporary extension that would relate appropriately to the Guildhall next door.

Advertising

“There would be no material loss of amenity to users of the Guildhall from the new extension.

“Officers recommend that approval be granted subject to be completion of the appropriate S106 agreement so that future occupiers would not be at risk from a flood event subject to the required Flood Event Management Plan being implemented.”

The former warehouse has been at the centre of a protracted planning battle for a number of years.

Previous suggestions for the building, which dates back to the 18th century, had included a boutique hotel with a swimming pool.

Advertising

But objections were raised regarding the visual aspect of the design with many saying the proposed futuristic roof was out of keeping in a conservation area and would harm the historical heritage of the building.

Mr Leese scaled back the plans in response.

The meeting will be held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on May 9 at 2pm.