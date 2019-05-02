Extra homes bid for Telford deemed ‘unnecessary’

In March, Shropshire Homes Ltd were granted permission to build 14 houses in Bratton.

But the Shrewsbury-based developer has applied to raise that to 17, in a move one would-be neighbour has called “unnecessary” and “inconsiderate”.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision about the amendment at a later date. A design statement, submitted by Shropshire Homes, says: “This application is for three additional two-storey houses and their garages, off the approved adopted road layout, but involves the re-siting of another eight houses.

“Whilst this application provides three additional dwellings over the number approved within the outline permission as noted above, this is in accordance with policy by promoting an effective use of land whilst providing a high-quality design which complies with all relevant standards.”

The land slated for development is a five-acre site west of Bratton Road.

One resident of Holt Coppice – a street on the east side of Bratton Road – has written to the planning department to object to the change.

They wrote: “Having reviewed the amended plan and observed that there are now even more houses planned for this site, I feel that this is now more than ever an unnecessary development that will only create more traffic on bratton lane that cannot cater for it, whilst creating a junction that will have poor visibility and create more noise for those that live near it.

“We didn’t comment on the original plans, despite not being in favour. However, adding to the number of dwellings appears to be unnecessary and does not give any consideration to the surrounding access routes and infrastructure that is already reaching the point of being overloaded.”

The plans are currently under public consultation. Anyone who wishes to write in support of or opposition to the proposal has until May 3 to do so.