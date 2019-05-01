Tall order as final touches made to Telford tower block empty for almost two decades

Two painters reached new heights to put the finishing touches on external renovation of The Haybridge, formerly Manor Heights, in Hadley.

It took some 10 tons of paint to finish the outside of the building, which is one of Telford’s tallest, but completion of the job marks the next milestone in the multi-million pound refresh.

When it is finished, the block will boast 61 modern apartments, its own private gym and 24-hour manned security.

Russell Harrison, director of The Haybridge, said: “We are really excited the site is nearing completion.

“We are applying the final coat of paint after a year’s renovation works. It has been quite a challenge because of the height and wind conditions.”

Mr Harrison said the building had already made a big change in Hadley.

“We have made a significant difference to the area and have considerable interest from local people as well as people moving into the area for work,” he said.

“We have a number of pre-lets already happening. Our approved letting agents are Coleman Estates and Belvoir.”

The building in Hadley has stood empty for almost two decades.