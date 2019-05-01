Coal depot could become eight homes

Plans been submitted to the council to demolish existing buildings on the old coal depot, Middletown, Welshpool, and construct the house development with an estate road.

The report that goes before the Powys County Council planning committee says: "This site is accessed directly off the A458 trunk road within the settlement of Middletown.

"The existing site has a number of existing buildings with the rest of the site forming a large area of hardstanding currently used for the storage of vehicles and HGV’s.

"The site is bounded by residential properties to the north west and north east with the trunk road directly adjacent to the south east and agricultural land to the south west.

"This application seeks outline consent for the demolition of the existing buildings and the development of 8 dwellings, formation of estate road and all associated works. The application is submitted in outline form with all matters reserved for future consideration."

Concerns have been received from two neighbouring properties to the site.

They have submitted in their representations that they don't oppose the application, but wish there to be some changes.

A statement as part of the planning report reads: "Trewern Community Council considered this application at its meeting on February 19 2019.

"We are aware that this application is currently for outline planning only.

"However, we have received concerns from two neighbouring residents with reference to the proposed three-bed detached dwelling shown on the plans.

"It is felt that the proposed property will obstruct the view and restrict light for these existing properties which adjoin this site. We would therefore like to submit a plea that this dwelling is changed from a detached house to a bungalow.

"We also feel that as there is a shortage of bungalows in the local area, that this alteration to the plans will be welcomed by the community.

"We do not oppose this application.

The application, which will be discussed next week, has been recommended for conditional consent.