£750,000 contract for social housing damp-proofing

The authority is asking for firms to come forward and apply for the contract to offer damp-proofing services in its 4,100 tenanted homes.

The contract is worth up to £150,000 a year over five years and bids are being invited until noon on May 10.

The invitation says: “Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing Ltd is an arms-length management organisation which manages and maintains approximately 4,100 tenanted domestic council properties located over a large geographical area in the north-west and south-east of Shropshire.

“As part of our management of these homes we aim to keep all homes to a good state of repair.

“Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing carry out various construction, refurbishment and maintenance contracts to all homes and communal areas of buildings.

“As part of the planned maintenance programme STAR Housing wish to set up an approved list of contractors to enable the procurement of the above contract services to properties in the Oswestry and Bridgnorth areas.

“These works will be of a general nature to single or multiple properties.

“Contractors who are selected to tender will be expected to demonstrate a proven track record in carrying out fast paced contract work whilst maintaining excellent customer focus.

“Service providers must also demonstrate previous experience of liaising with tenants who may be vulnerable and have special needs.”

It adds: “This is a single stage tender process. This notice along with the return of the Request to Participate Document forms will be used to select successful applicants who will then proceed to form an approved list of up to six contractors."