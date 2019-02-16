See how your town would look on a Monopoly board

It is not a game you can buy in the shops but an online tool, which goes by the name 'Property Wars'.

If you enter the town of your choice or a postcode in the online search bar it generates a board from your local area, revealing who is living it up in the local equivalent of Park Lane and Mayfair, or who is starting out on the ladder with Old Kent Road.

The idea has come from property firm, Thomas Sanderson.

The Shrewsbury board has New Street listed as the most expensive road

For the Shrewsbury board, which also takes in the surrounding area, the 'Mayfair' and the most expensive square listed is New Street at £975,000. The properties along the road are in one of the most popular areas of the town, bordering on the famous and picturesque Quarry, by the banks of the River Severn.

The remaining blue squares are the historic St John's hill and Quarry Place, coming in at £825,000 and £817,500 respectively.

At the bottom end of the scale making up the Old Kent Road is Mill Street in Wem at £59,995, followed by Briery lane in Bicton Heath at £61,000, and Lambourne Drive, also in Bicton Heath which is listed at £67,495.

In Telford Arleston is listed at the Mayfair, weighing in at £705,000, and followed by fellow blue square properties Kynnersley and Admaston Spa where the deeds are estimated to cost you £546,250, and £545,000.

Advertising

In Telford Arleston is listed at the Mayfair

The Brown Squares are Villa Court in Madeley, Lancaster Avenue in Dawley, and Bradley Court in Donnington, valued at £46,000, £47,000, and £51,000 respectively.

The game allows you to click on the cards and view the streets listed, but although an entertaining take on the local market it is unlikely to be the source for any wannabe property magnate.

Richard Petrie, marketing director for Thomas Sanderson said: "It can often be a hard and convoluted process to find out the cost of properties and how they compare to other areas and other cities, particularly for first-time buyers. We created this tool so that potential buyers can easily find out the average cost of properties in a given city and have a quick browse at what they look like."

Enter your location at thomas-sanderson.co.uk/resources/property-wars/