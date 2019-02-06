Architects make history with first Telford home under specialist planning policy

Designed by Base Architecture & Design, the property is the first home in the borough to be given planning permission by Telford & Wrekin Council under its HO10 policy, which allows new homes to be built in rural settings if they meet specific criteria, one of which is promoting “exceptional and innovative design”.

The plans, which were granted by Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning committee on January 30, are for a five-bedroom home with a bespoke workshop and associated two-bedroom annex for a disabled family member to be built on land next to the owner’s home in Longford Road.

The architectural design draws on the agricultural heritage of the area and the house will be carbon neutral, thanks to a sustainable heating and cooling system including a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

The Base design had to undergo two reviews by MADE, an independent body of professionals, which commended the scheme as a “cohesive and well developed and high quality piece of architecture and one that responded well to this site.”

Carl Huntley, base director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to become the first ever firm of architects to be granted permission under the council’s HO10 policy.

“The independent MADE panel said our proposal raised the standard of rural design in the area and gave a bespoke and sensitive response to this particular site as well as enhancing the surroundings.

“Importantly it will fulfil a need for our client and their family and their specific business and personal needs. We are proud to have set the bar for this policy and look forward to seeing the vision become a reality.”