Building work to start on new housing development

Permission was granted for Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) to start building 13 properties as part of its Bowling Green Lane development.

Contractors, E Manton Ltd recently confirmed that the work is set to begin and scheduled to last for about 42 weeks, finishing at the end of 2019.

The new properties will consist of two three-bedroom homes and 11 two-bedroom homes, which will be available as affordable housing to rent, with four properties available under shared ownership.

A statement from STAR Housing, said: "Shared ownership allows you to buy a share in a brand new leasehold property on a part-buy, part-rent basis.

Jason O'Donoghue, Councillor Dean Carroll, Sue Adams, David Disney, George Evans and Richard Wood

"We endeavour to sell each property for a minimum of 50 per cent but can mean in some cases you can own as much as half of the property. The bigger the share you buy the less rent you have to pay.

"STAR Housing is committed to doing its bit in helping to solve the heavily publicised housing crisis."

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application, which was approved by Shropshire Council's planning committee, says the housing was decided after talks with local residents.

Advertising

Listed

It states: "The mix of housing has been identified using Shropshire Home Point in consultation with the local residents and further to discussions with STAR Housing's lettings team and are proposed as houses with private gardens."

Once built, all of the properties will be listed on Shropshire Homepoint - shropshirehomepoint.co.uk

Directors and managers of STAR Housing and E Manton Ltd met to mark the start of the works.

Advertising

Work getting underway at the site

Jason O'Donoghue, development manager at Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, said the start of the development was great news and something much needed for people looking to move into the area.

"It's all part of our commitment to providing much-needed homes that are within people's reach and it's one of our many developments taking place in the Bridgnorth and Oswestry areas," he added.

STAR Housing is an Arm's Length Management Organisation, which manages Shropshire Council's housing stock in Bridgnorth and Oswestry.