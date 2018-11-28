Backing for Bishop's Castle homes despite traffic fears

Bishop's Castle Town Council voted to support plans put forward by South Shropshire Housing Association for 24 affordable homes on a site off Oak Meadow.

Members did however urge the developers to include "appropriate" traffic-calming measures as part of the final designs for the scheme.

The housing association plans to build four one-bedroom bungalows, 10 two-bed houses and 10 three-bed houses, each with a garden and two parking spaces, on the site.

If the development is approved, half of the homes will go on the market as shared ownership, while the other half will be offered as affordable rentals managed by the housing association.

But despite the broad agreement that affordable homes are needed in the town, residents have expressed concern that developing the site will exacerbate existing parking and traffic problems on the West side of the town.

Three have so far submitted formal objections to the council.

One said: "All of the access roads are already under considerable pressure.

"All of the roads, Corporation Street, Kerry Lane and Oak Meadow are reduced to single file traffic in several places with very poor visibility. This causes congestion, confusion and the potential for accidents.

"Kerry Lane runs past the entrance to the playing fields, the entrance has poor visibility onto the road which makes crossing dangerous. There is also no pavement for a significant section of Kerry Lane which is unsafe for pedestrians."

The developers say the scheme would address an urgent need for more affordable homes in Bishop's Castle.

The plans have been supported by Shropshire Council's affordable homes team, which said: "There is evidence of significant local housing need in Bishop's Castle; whereby the current waiting list identifies 52 households.

"The actual housing need is likely to be higher than the evidence suggests, given there is usually a degree of hidden need."

People with an existing connection to Bishop’s Castle would be prioritised when allocating the homes. The plans also include the creation of a public open space to the east of the site, alongside Oak Meadow.