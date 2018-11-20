New retirement village proposed for Wellington to house hundreds of pensioners

The Wrekin Housing Trust has revealed plans to redevelop its existing retirement flats at Apley Court, Wellington, Telford, with additional accommodation to be built on adjoining land.

The works on the flats will lead to an increase from 51 to 80 apartments, while a new "retirement village" building could house hundreds of people.

Tenants and local residents were the first to hear of the plans at a presentation event, where the architects and representatives of the trust were on hand to answer questions.

The new building will also incorporate communal spaces including a lounge, bistro and bar and other amenities such as a hair and beauty salon and shop as well as 80 one and two-bedroom apartments.

The trust wants to provide specialist accommodation that brings together care and support, and address social isolation and loneliness among older people.

Together with its 31 existing bungalows at the location, the development could provide tailored living space for over 200 people.

Matt Beckley, project manager for the Apley Court development, said: “This will give the area a real boost, creating an attractive, purpose-built facility that will serve the growing ageing population of the borough into the future.

“The development has been planned to minimise disruption to the current residents of Apley Court.”

He said they would remain in their existing homes until the first phase of 44 apartments was built.

“Tenants will be given first priority should they wish to transfer to the new apartments, and will be fully supported in the move,” Mr Beckley added.

If planning is approved, building work would start on the project within three years.

The trust will continue to invest in and maintain the current premises in the meantime.