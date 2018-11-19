Controversial 29-home Shrewsbury plan is increased to 40

In February this year, Sundorne Estates was granted outline planning for an estate on land off Lesley Owen Way, despite concerns from residents and councillors.

Now Jessup Brothers has submitted a reserved matters application for 40 houses, access and estate roads.

A statement from agents Sutton and Wilkinson said: "The approved outline application was for 29 dwellings with a mix of market sale and percentage of affordable dwellings to Shropshire Council’s requirements. However, there is a condition in place that up to 37 dwellings may be constructed within the 2.81 acres of development area.

"The reserved matters application proposes 40 new dwellings of which all are affordable dwellings which are positioned within the development area."

A number of objection comments have already been sent to Shropshire Council regarding the extra traffic, the affect it will have on wildlife and issues with drainage.

Shropshire Council's learning and skills department have also said the local schools are already close to capacity.

It said: "It is forecast that the cumulative effect of developments will require additional school place capacity to be created to manage pupil numbers.

"It is therefore essential that the developers of this and any new housing in this area contribute towards the consequential cost of any additional places or facilities considered necessary to meet pupil requirements.

"In the case of this development it is recommended that any contributions are secured via Community Infrastructure Levy funding."

If the plans are passed, the development with comprise 26 two bedroom homes, 10 three-bed homes, two bungalows with two bedrooms and two three-bedroom bungalows.

When the original application was submitted, more than 100 people signed a petition and dozens sent letters of objection about the plans.

Councillor Kevin Pardy, who represents Sundorne, said the area is a "little oasis of green" and was a community asset.

Shropshire Council will consider the plans.