Entire village up for grabs at reduced price of £1.25 million

Sixteen homes and cottages in Aberlefenni, near Machynlleth, were placed on the market with estate agent Dafydd Hardy for £1.5 million in August 2016.

Now that price has been reduced by £250,000 to £1.25 million after a buyer still hasn't been found.

The price is for the entire quarrying village, which was built around a former working slate mine, which dates back to the 16th century.

However despite there being a lot of registered interest in buying the village no one was found, and the price has now been cut.

Estate agent Dafydd Hardy said: "This recent price reduction only goes to increase the incredible return offered by this portfolio of properties."

The slate quarry is made up of three smaller quarries, Foel Grochan, Ceunant Ddu and Hen Gloddfa and is one of the oldest quarries in Wales, dating from the early 16th Century.

The slate quarry worker properties had been owned by the family of John Lloyd, of Inigo Jones Slate Works, which bought the Aberllefenni quarry back in the 1960s along with the homes.

They sold the quarry back in April 2016, and then the homes were put of for sale at the start of the summer.

The estate agency has said that the 16 tenanted house and agricultural land would be an excellent investment, as they encourage a buyer to step toward.

Mr Hardy added: “The portfolio is mainly located in the historic location of Aberllefenni, set high above the Dyfi Valley in this rural area of mid Wales.

"The village of Aberllefenni is surrounded by beautiful countryside amidst the wooded slopes of the Dyfi Forest.”