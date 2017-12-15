39-home estate in Telford gets the go-ahead

The latest scheme by Telford & Wrekin Council’s housing company Nuplace will see 39 properties on land in Snedshill.

A range of two, three and four-bedroom homes will be built after councillors accepted the proposals at the council’s planning committee on Wednesday evening.

As part of the plans along Holyhead Road and Snedshill Way, a total of 15 per cent of the homes will be affordable properties.

Councillors – who voted unanimously to accept the project subject to conditions including a section 106 agreement – raised concerns over the original reduction in affordable homes from 25 per cent.

Councillor Ian Fletcher: “The designs of the houses and layout is appropriate for the type of housing they are. I’m concerned about the affordable housing proportion being reduced down to 15 per cent.”

The houses will be built by Nuplace’s development partner Lovell and made available for rent.

The report, submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "The application site will provide much needed accommodation on allocated residential land within the village of Snedshill.

"The site is in a sustainable location, where future residents will enjoy close proximity to schools, services, employment, and community facilities.

"The development of the application site will form a natural extension to the existing village boundary, terminating at Holyhead Road, the development will provide a feature to intersection of Holyhead Road and Snedshill Way.

"The site will provide quality new build homes for market rent with a small number of affordable homes, creating an inclusive development for different needs."

Council officers said the site was not viable to produce the full 25 per cent in affordable homes.

Members of the planning committee also raised the need for appropriate crossing along Holyhead Road.

Councillor Fletcher added: "I think we should have an appropriate crossing along the road."