101 homes win go-ahead in Wellington

The 15.2 hectare site on Haygate Road in Wellington, will see 101 properties built in total.

Developer Anwyl Homes will build a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

It will transform the site, delivering a mix of semi-detached and detached properties, as well as some bungalows.

In addition to the new residential development, Anwyl Homes will make a significant financial contribution to the locality of circa £500,000, which will be used towards improving and upgrading various highway projects, leisure facilities and educational buildings.

Mathew Anwyl, housing managing director at Anwyl Homes, said: “It is great news that we have now exchanged contracts on this piece of land in Wellington and we are looking forward to getting started on site, introducing the Anwyl brand and our thoughtful approach to building houses to the town.

“The plans for Haygate Fields are superb. With a great selection of properties proposed, there is something for everyone and the development will appeal to families and young professionals looking to live in a sought after semi-rural setting. It will also be popular with commuters due to its excellent location next to the M54 and just minutes from Telford Central Train Station, allowing easy onward access to Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.”

Work is set to start on site in early 2018, with the first houses ready for occupancy in May.

The estate, called Haygate Fields, is near the cricket club as well as several good schools close by.

Prices have yet to be released.