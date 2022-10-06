Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service volunteers undertake journey for Ukraine

Firefighters will be undertaking a 1,500-mile journey from Shrewsbury to Poland to deliver fire engines and equipment to the war-torn Ukraine

Six volunteers from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are setting off to Poland to deliver two fire engines and 250 pieces of kit for colleagues in Ukraine.

The crew will travel around 1,500 miles from Shrewsbury Fire Station to Poland to deliver life-saving equipment to those affected by the war.

A recent investment in Shropshire's fleet has freed up two decommissioned fire engines, which firefighters said they are pleased to donate to the people of Ukraine.

See the volunteers preparing for their trip:

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said his thanks went to the volunteers donating their time to make the journey.

"It’s not going to be an easy ride," he said, "they are giving up their own time to deliver vital, and potentially lifesaving, supplies.”

Area manager Adam Matthews is one member of the six-strong crew, who has spent the last week preparing for the trip.

He said: "We have spent much of this week getting the fire engines ready to go and packed full of the fire kit firefighters in Ukraine are so in need of right now.

"The team of six will be split into groups of three on each fire engine including a mechanic and medical support. We are all trained drivers and will be able to share the driving throughout the trip.

"Along the way we will be resting in a mixture of home-stays and even fire stations, so we have some very warm sleeping bags packed in the back too!”