Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees given visas to stay in the county

Hundreds of visas have been issued for Ukrainian refugees to stay in the county

Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The scheme, also known as "Homes for Ukraine", allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.

As of August 2, 1,001 have been issued for refugees staying in Shropshire and Mid Wales – 565 in the Shropshire Council area, 211 in Telford & Wrekin, and 225 in Powys.

According to the figures 728 had arrived in the UK as of August 1 – 44 in Shropshire, 163 in Telford & Wrekin, and 165 in Powys.

A new survey has suggested that hosts need more financial help from the Government amid the cost-of-living crisis, which has rapidly pushed up the price of food, energy and fuel.

Across the UK, more than 17,000 sponsors responded to the questionnaire between July 7 and July 14, with more than 70 per cent saying the crisis has impacted their ability to provide support.

Among those who said they were only planning on hosting for six months, or were not sure, 40 per cent said an increase in the £350 monthly payments they receive would encourage them to provide accommodation longer term.

The Local Government Association, a membership body for local authorities, said better information was needed on what options are available after the six-month initial placement period.

It added that the "thank you" payment should be increased to reduce the burden on sponsors.

Separate data shows there were seven refugee households owed a homelessness duty in Shropshire as of the end of June, including four families with dependent children.

In Telford & Wrekin there were three.

The data shows two of those households had subsequently avoided or been taken out of homelessness.

The Refugee Council, a charity which advocates for those fleeing conflict, said that support and advice was needed to stop arrangements from breaking down and refugees becoming homeless.

The charity's CEO, Enver Solomon, added the cost-of-living crisis was an "additional burden" to those who have already faced significant hardship.

The survey shows that many hosts supported their guests beyond providing accommodation – and have found the experience to be a positive one.

More than nine in 10 hosts have helped set up services for those staying with them, and 58 per cent say they have helped with sorting school and university places.

Data from the Department of Education shows 104 refugee pupils had been offered school places in Shropshire as of July 26, and 46 in Telford & Wrekin.

Another 37 per cent say they would consider hosting people fleeing from foreign conflicts again.

Refugees Minister Richard Harrington said the survey results were "testament to the goodwill the British public has shown the people of Ukraine".

He stressed that hosts will continue to receive monthly “thank you” payments for up to 12 months to help with the costs of opening up their home.