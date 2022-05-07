Youngsters raise more than £1,600 for Ukraine appeal with cycle ride

The group of youngsters who took part in the fundraising ride

Kind-hearted Harry Penny, aged eight, came up with the idea of raising funds through the cycling challenge.

He quickly persuaded his twin brother, Finley, to get involved.

The twins, who attend Oak Meadow Primay School, also recruited seven friends to join them in their cycling adventure which saw them travelling along the canal tow-path from Bayston Hill to Uffington on a 20-mile round trip on April 30.

Rebekah Penny, a 43-year-old community staff nurse and mother of the twins, said: "I think it is just brilliant that they all took part in this great way of raising money for UNICEF.

"The idea came about when Harry offered to give his £8 he had saved in pocket money to help children in the Ukraine.

"I pointed out that there were other ways to help such as fundraising.

"Harry suggested cycling 20 miles in one day and said it would be a great way of raising some money.

"He then got his twin brother involved on this amazing mission and also invited some friends from Bayston Hill to take part.

"I am super proud of all those who took part as they all completed the challenge.

"The weather was perfect and we only had one puncture which was mended by the boy's father in the Quarry.

"However, he did not realise there was a thorn remaining in the tyre and had to do a second repair.

"We organised a justgiving page, with the title BaystonHillBoysOnBikes, and the boys are all delighted and still buzzing about taking part in the challenge.

"They are talking about doing something in the future but are just delighted with the money they managed to raise.

"Meanwhile we are keeping the justgiving page open as sponsorship and donations are still being made."