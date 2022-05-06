Ukrainian Eurovision singer to perform at Shrewsbury concert

Stuart Spiers performing the Ukrainian National Anthem at a previous St Alkmund's concert.

Dasha Mineyeva sang as part of the performance by Ukrainian rock band O. Torvald as Ukraine hosted the competition in 2017.

She will be performing at St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury at 1pm on Tuesday, May 10.

It is the latest in the lunchtime concerts organised at the venue, with a recent series raising more than £5,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Emergency Fund.

One of the organisers, Jeremy Lund, said: "The support given to the people of Ukraine by the town of Shrewsbury has been awesome – and the concert series at Saint Alkmund’s Church which recently raised over £5,000 is just one example of the generosity of spirit that the town has shown. One concert was even given by a young Russian musician, and supported by Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Shrewsbury.

"Next Tuesday at 1pm sees a unique event – Dasha Mineyeva, the Eurovision star who sang for the Ukraine in the Kiev finals in 2017, is in Shrewsbury and will be giving a free concert at St Alkmund’s church.

"Donations will be invited, which will be sent to the DEC Ukraine Emergency Fund. The church is once again expecting there to be a good number of Ukrainians in the audience, as the event has already been advertised at the Riverside centre which is supporting them.

"Pianist for the occasion will be Shropshire’s own John Moore, formerly Head of Music at Shrewsbury School. We hope that the church will be full and people will enjoy a very special occasion once more in support of the victims of this war."