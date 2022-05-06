Community support hubs set up to support Ukraine guests

Homes for Ukraine

The organisation has been helped by Shropshire Council and the town centre management team to create hubs where individuals and families can get together.

They allow people to socialise, make new friends and seek support, including accessing clothes, toys, food and sim cards for mobile phones.

Both hubs have become very popular and are being well attended, with an average visitor attendance of 30 to 40 people a day.

The hubs have also been offering training sessions for hosts and volunteers.

Libraries as well as local leisure and tourism organisations are also offering their services to help Ukraine guests access visitor attractions and integrate into the local community.

In addition to the two hubs in Shrewsbury, three more are being planned, and will be opening up in Ludlow, Oswestry and Wem next week.

Amanda Jones, chief executive = of Shropshire Supports Refugees, said: “As time goes by, we hope more hubs will be created by caring locals pooling together their resources and time.

“Having somewhere to go and something to do out of the house is going to be an essential part of the placements being successful.

“We have met many brave and resilient Ukrainians who are very grateful for their sanctuary in Shropshire and many of them keen to get stuck into local life.

“We look forward to being able to announce further developments in the resettlement scheme, including schools, transport, mental health and wellbeing over the coming weeks.”

You can listen to Laura Fisher, Shropshire Council’s head of housing, resettlement and independent living, and Amanda Jones, CEO of Shropshire Support Refugees, talk more about the Ukraine resettlement Scheme on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uk1117BW_mA&t=5s