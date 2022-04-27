Woman who can't walk unaided planning major walking challenge to raise money for Ukraine

Lucy Hopkins

Lucy Hopkins, 27, has cerebral palsy and so far has only managed to complete a one-mile journey using a special walker.

She is aiming to go from her home in Howle to her local pub in nearby Tibberton.

However, she hopes to raise money for the American charity United Help Ukraine which supplies medical equipment and other things desperately needed in the war-ravaged country.

Lucy plans to make her fundraising walk on June 12 and has already gained £1,218 in donations to her JustGiving page.

She said that her original plan had been to raise £500.

"I have had to raise my target as people have been so generous," she said.

"Friends and family have supported me, and although I have never walked a two-mile distance before I am hoping to complete the challenge."

Previously Lucy has raised money for Gobowen Hospital by driving an electric wheelchair up the Wrekin 15 years ago.

Her father, David Hopkins, a 66-year-old retired geologist, said: "Lucy has only ever completed one mile and is hoping to complete the two miles from home at Howle to the Sutherland Arms at Tibberton in just over two hours.

"She was supplied with a walker, which is like a zimmer-frame on wheels, by Oswestry Hospital for physiotherapy to encourage her to use her legs.

"Normally she uses this for exercise around the house and garden. Her older brother, Mike, a 32-year-old surgeon, came up with the idea of walking to the pub and set up a JustGiving page.

"Lucy also has a twin brother, Sam, who is a pilot for British Airways, and another brother, James, who is a 30-year-old engineer in the Black Country."

Her mother, Joanne, aged 64, a retired micro-biologist, said: "Completing the walk will be a major accomplishment but we will all be there at the pub to welcome her arrival."