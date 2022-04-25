Notification Settings

250 Ukrainian refugees granted visas to stay in Shropshire

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyUkraine warPublished: Comments

More than 250 Ukrainians have now received visas allowing them to come and stay in Shropshire.

Ukrainian refugees

The Government has confirmed that it has approved 189 visas for people to come to the Shropshire Council area, and another 68 for Telford & Wrekin.

It comes after hundreds of people in the county put themselves forwards as possible hosts for those fleeing the horror of the Russian invasion.

Out of the 257 granted visas, it appears the majority of people have not yet landed in Shropshire, where preparations have been underway to support those arriving in a new country after being forced to flee their homes.

There have though been 90 visits from Ukrainians to a special support hub set up in Shrewsbury since just April 19.

The hub, which is based at the Riverside, has an area set aside with clothes and other donated items, and will co-ordinate education and social support, as well as therapy and counselling.

It is understood there are around 20 families who have arrived in the county so far, but close to 100 have been matched with sponsors across Shropshire.

Amanda Jones, from Shropshire Supports Refugees, said that the support centre, which opened earlier this month, is expected to be completed either next week or the week after.

She said it was hoped that similar facilities could be set up in other areas of the county, so that refugees who are not living in Shrewsbury will have access to the same kind of support.

