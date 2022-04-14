Shrewsbury beer store sells Ukrainian brews to help war torn country

Chez Sophie and Creperie and Coffee Bar Picture: Ian Sheppard

Sophie's Beer Store is stocking 20 beers from Varvar Brew, in Kyiv, which had to close down since the Russian invasion.

With alcohol sales forbidden in Ukraine, the brewery was desperate to sell its stock to raise much-needed funds for food, medicine, to pay taxes and wages, and to support the country as a whole.

A spokesperson for Sophie's in Mardol Head said on Facebook: "We are super excited to be a part of bringing Varvar Brewery's beers in to the UK from the Ukraine for the first time and you'll find no less than 20 beers in the store now covering an array of their styles!

"This initiative, kicking off on the March 25, was part of a plan to rescue roughly 45,000 pints of beer from Varvar Brew in Kyiv, which had to close down since the invasion."

They add that one of their suppliers, called Euroboozer stepped forward and, with much difficulty, organised for the first lorry to set off from Kyiv on the March 31. The lorry passed the Ukraine border on the April 4 and safely arrived in the UK on Friday April 8.

In addition to paying Varvar the full price for the stock (around €55,458.86 so far), all profits from the sale of the beer will go to drinkersforukraine.com which is raising money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.