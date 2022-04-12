Bishop's Castle fundraiser for Ukraine raises over £3,000

Music Ukraine Fundraiser at SpArC Theatre in Bishops Castle. In Picture: Band - Modified Youth.

The fundraiser at Sparc Theatre, in Bishop's Castle, on Saturday saw hundreds of members of the local community turn out to buy scores of raffle tickets and pay to see an evening concert.

In total the community raised an amazing £3,115, with £553 of it coming from a raffle and £635 from an evening concert. There were also opportunities to buy items from stalls laid out in an afternoon of music and togetherness.

"It was an exceptional response," said organiser Bernard Edwards. "I think everybody recognises it is never going to be a one off crisis."

Teenage open mic singers, folk musicians, jazz performers and adults on the open mic stage made for an evening of locally based entertainment.

Mr Edwards added that everybody showed an eagerness to help and it would be the first of a number of fundraising events to be held during the year.

The money will go to aid agencies in Iasi, Romania and Bielsko-Biała, in Poland engaged in supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Another fundraiser is on the cards at the town's Castle Hotel on May 2, with an auction of promises, and even the possibility of a Caribbean band coming from London later in the year.

Bishop's Castle has strong links to Poland and other eastern European countries, and Mr Edwards said he thinks that personal connection between communities makes a difference.