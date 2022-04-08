Dawley art group's fundraiser nets more than £700 for Ukraine

Dawley Art Group raised funds for Ukraine

Dawley Art Group meets most Wednesday mornings between 10am and midday for a couple of hours of chat and laughter whilst working individually on various creations.

The group's Louise Shaw said their meetings at Dawley House are usually a joyous gathering of mainly retirees.

Dawley Art Group raised funds for Ukraine

But she added: "The war in Ukraine has upset us all and watching what those poor people are going through, we wanted to help."

So during the month of March they devoted themselves to fundraising and decorated the room with sunflowers, the Ukrainian national flower which has become a potent symbol of peace and resistance.

Fundraising was by making and selling cakes, ribbon badges and raffles, by having a pot for loose change and donating meeting subscriptions.

When the amount raised was totted up on April 6 before the group broke up for its Easter break, they had managed to raise £716.25.

Telford Centre Rotary Club generously matched the art group's initial £300 making this up to £600. And since that act of generosity the art group members have one on to raise another £116.25.