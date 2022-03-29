Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Details announced for Ukraine fundraiser in Bishop's Castle

By David TooleyBishop's CastleUkraine warPublished:

A day of music and fundraising stalls is being organised in Bishop's Castle to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.

Sticky Wicket and The Freedom Band
Sticky Wicket and The Freedom Band

Details are now coming together of the line up of bands involved in the Bishop’s Castle Community Response day at SpArC Theatre on Saturday, April 9.

People are being encouraged to turn up for music, a drink and stalls from 2pm until 5.30pm. There's also music planned in the evening.

Among those in the line up, which is subject to change, are Bishop's Castle Young Musicians; traditional music, the Dixie Dragons with jazz, an open mic event and the The Men From Off.

Sticky Wicket and the Freedom Band are the headliners for the concert from 8pm.

It will feature music from Louis Jordan to Van Morrison and new tracks. It will involve blues, jazz, swing, rock ‘n’ roll and beyond.

The money will be going to agencies in Iasi, Romania and Bielsko-Biała, in Poland engaged in supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sparctheatre/t-dyydxa

Ukraine war
Politics
News
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News