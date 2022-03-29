Details announced for Ukraine fundraiser in Bishop's Castle

Sticky Wicket and The Freedom Band

Details are now coming together of the line up of bands involved in the Bishop’s Castle Community Response day at SpArC Theatre on Saturday, April 9.

People are being encouraged to turn up for music, a drink and stalls from 2pm until 5.30pm. There's also music planned in the evening.

Among those in the line up, which is subject to change, are Bishop's Castle Young Musicians; traditional music, the Dixie Dragons with jazz, an open mic event and the The Men From Off.

Sticky Wicket and the Freedom Band are the headliners for the concert from 8pm.

It will feature music from Louis Jordan to Van Morrison and new tracks. It will involve blues, jazz, swing, rock ‘n’ roll and beyond.

The money will be going to agencies in Iasi, Romania and Bielsko-Biała, in Poland engaged in supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.