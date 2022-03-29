Shropshire Council begins reviewing offers to host Ukrainian refugees

The Ukrainian flag flying outside Shirehall in Shrewsbury

Scores of homeowners across Shropshire have put themselves forward as offering potential sanctuary for those fleeing the Russian invasion.

They are among thousands across the UK who have come forward offering to help Ukrainian families affected by the war.

Earlier this week Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed that 60 Ukrainian refugees had received offers from borough residents to take them in.

Under the Government scheme people need to have their homes inspected before the application can be approved – and a criminal background check must be carried out.

Shropshire Council said it is in the process of reviewing the applications so that it can start on inspections.

Laura Fisher, Shropshire Council’s head of housing, resettlement and independent living, said: “As many are aware, people can now register their interest in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which launched on March 14. Applications were then officially open from March 18.

“Shropshire Council are still awaiting guidance from the Government regarding property inspections and schooling placements, and only received information regarding DBS checks on Friday, March 25.

“Further to this we only received our log on details to the ‘Foundry’ system late on Friday, March 25, and therefore have been spending today reviewing the applications made to date, so we can start the process of DBS checks for hosts, as well as the formal property inspections, both of which are a mandatory element of this scheme. "

Ms Fisher also urged those interested in hosting refugees to ensure that they are registered on the Government's scheme.